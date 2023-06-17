Contrasting Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.61 $4.84 million $0.04 134.53 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 337.15 -$58.51 million ($1.44) -4.35

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.86% 1.95% 0.97% Pulse Biosciences N/A -1,185.19% -71.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 118.40%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Pulse Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

