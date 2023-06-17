Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $123.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.11.

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

