Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

CRBG stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

