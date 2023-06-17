Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.12 and a 200-day moving average of $492.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

