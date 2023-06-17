Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.