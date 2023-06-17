Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $429.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
