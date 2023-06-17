CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $48.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.78.
CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart
In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CubeSmart
CubeSmart Stock Performance
NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
