DA Davidson Boosts Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target to $21.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

BSRR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.

BSRR opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

