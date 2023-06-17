Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,589 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,757,000 after buying an additional 153,227 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

