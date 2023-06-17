Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,408,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 3,911,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 655.6 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

DVDCF stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVDCF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Stories

