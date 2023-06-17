Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

