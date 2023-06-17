Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,957.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,994.62 ($49.98).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.42) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.31) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,354.50 ($41.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,150.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,547.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,593.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,304.32 ($41.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,973 ($49.71).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,338.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 479 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,406. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

