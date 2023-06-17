Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 622,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

