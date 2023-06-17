Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 52,028 Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cosmos Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000.

Cosmos Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cosmos Health stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.73. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,611,502.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 15,660 shares of company stock worth $381,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

