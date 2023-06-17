Diametric Capital LP Grows Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in I-Mab by 141.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

