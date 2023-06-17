Diametric Capital LP Invests $211,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and have sold 99,825 shares valued at $21,559,620. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXON opened at $202.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

