Diametric Capital LP Makes New $75,000 Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Desktop Metal by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DM opened at $2.08 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

DM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

