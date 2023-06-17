Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.
Insider Activity at Lyft
In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
