Diametric Capital LP Purchases 2,820 Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.09% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

BWMX opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2002 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Profile

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Further Reading

