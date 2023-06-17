Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 224,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCICW opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCICW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.