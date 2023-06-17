Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 224,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Separately, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
Jack Creek Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JCICW opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack Creek Investment (JCICW)
