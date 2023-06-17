Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 431,000 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 431,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 15.3 %

SVIIR opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVIIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.