Diametric Capital LP Reduces Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Diametric Capital LP cut its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,843,000 after buying an additional 1,460,668 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after buying an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

VAL stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

