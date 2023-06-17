Diametric Capital LP Sells 12,369 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 330,226 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 84.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

