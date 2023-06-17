Diametric Capital LP Sells 14,757 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.11% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHV. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO John Bencich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

