Diametric Capital LP Takes $80,000 Position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $7.86 on Friday. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

AirSculpt Technologies Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

