Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of biote by 40.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 325,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 3,889.3% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 461,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 449,715 shares during the period.

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,402 shares in the company, valued at $724,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BTMDW opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

