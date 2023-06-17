Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $12.55 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

