Diametric Capital LP Trims Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,354 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in DURECT were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

DRRX stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

