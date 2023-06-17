Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $119.00 at Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.
DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.
Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %
DFS stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.
Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,595,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 386,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
