Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,492 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Domino’s Pizza worth $169,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $331.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.43 and a 200-day moving average of $331.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

