DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $48.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.31 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,975 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

