Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

DRQ stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.02 million, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

