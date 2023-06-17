Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 528,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,869 shares.The stock last traded at $13.62 and had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.