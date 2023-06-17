Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 104,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 167,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,960.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,437 shares of company stock valued at $101,789. Company insiders own 31.95% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

