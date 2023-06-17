Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ENB stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

