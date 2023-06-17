Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
ENSV stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
