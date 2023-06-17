Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

