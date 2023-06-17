Entain (LON:ENT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,385.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,373.52.

Insider Transactions at Entain

Entain Company Profile

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.14), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($799,520.52). Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.