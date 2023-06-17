Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,492,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,325.50 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

