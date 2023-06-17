Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Issues Earnings Results

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ENZ opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
