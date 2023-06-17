Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Issues Earnings Results

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

