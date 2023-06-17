EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.
EPR Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:EPR opened at $45.81 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
