EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NYSE:EPR opened at $45.81 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

