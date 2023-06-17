Equity Residential (EQR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on July 14th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 163.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Shares of EQR opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,361,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after acquiring an additional 891,918 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

