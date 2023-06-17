ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

