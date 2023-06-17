ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Seeyond raised its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.06 and a 200-day moving average of $452.92. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $346.34 and a 12-month high of $497.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.