ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 281 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Badger Meter by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

BMI opened at $149.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $123.20. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

