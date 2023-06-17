ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 340 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Xylem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

