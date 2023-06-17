ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 442 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

