ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 454 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.21 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

