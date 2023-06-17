ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,128,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,767 shares of company stock worth $53,359,002. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $149.15 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

