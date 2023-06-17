ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 211,185 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 241,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 0.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.23 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,754. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

