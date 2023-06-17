ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $114.34 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

