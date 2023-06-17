ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $114.34 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

